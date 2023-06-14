FBNQuest Encourages Investors To Build, Preserve Wealth

FBNQuest Asset Management has encouraged investors to set clear measurable goals and an accountable framework that will guide investors to build, manage and preserve their wealth.

FBNQuest Asset Management Limited is an asset management firm and a subsidiary of FBNQuest Merchant Bank and member of FBN Holdings Group.

It promotes and manages several collective investment schemes and discretionary client portfolios to deliver high-end financial investment products and services.

While it offers investment solutions that helps investors save towards a specific goal, because they understand that investment decisions are guided by unique values, the firm stressed it is also committed to providing sustainable and responsible investment options or a solution that suits the individual requirements of each client.

Speaking on setting clear financial goals, the head, Affluent at FBNQuest Asset Management, Anne Oragwu, stated that, ‘financial goal setting is the bridge between financial dreams and achieving financial independence’. She added that whatever the goal, albeit short or long-term, the key to successful investing is to match each goal with the appropriate investment solutions.

However, to keep investors accountable, a financial adviser, she said, can serve as an accountability partner that helps investor stay on course with an articulated plan.