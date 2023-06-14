Global Players Predict Oil Prices Staying At $100/b

Actions being taken by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, is steadily predicted to keep oil prices rising over a period of time.

According to a top executive at the largest pure-play U.S. shale producer, Pioneer Natural Resources, oil prices are set to rise later this year and trade in the $70-$100 range over the next three to five years as supply growth remains limited and OPEC+ continues to restrict output.

Higher labor and material costs are slowing U.S. shale production growth, Pioneers’s Executive Vice President Beth McDonald told Reuters at RBN Energy’s crude export conference in Houston this week. In addition, shale investors want more returns and a limit on spending, McDonald added.

Higher costs are constraining production growth and eating into margins despite the fact that oil prices haven’t moved lower than $70 per barrel for an extended period of time over the past year and a half.

“That squeeze in the margin is really keeping U.S. E&Ps (exploration and production companies) from moving forward in a significant way” despite OPEC’s efforts to push up prices, McDonald told Reuters.

“In general, you’ll still see those modest (production) growth rates and those low reinvestment rates because we continue to focus on returning cash to shareholders,” the executive added.