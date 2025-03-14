As part of activities to mark World Consumer Rights Day 2025, Save the Consumers Initiative (SCI) brings together stakeholders to chart a way forward for transparent dealing through open terms and conditions of products or services that consumers can interpret before embarking on service.

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 annually, and this year’s theme is “Transparent Information—Responsible Consumption.”

The Executive Director of Save the Consumers Initiative, Aliyu Ilias, said the conference will raise awareness of consumer rights, protection, and empowerment in Nigeria.

He said the event, to be held on March 14, 2025, is part of his organisation’s efforts to expand the frontiers of the fight against fake and substandard products, which are doing enormous damage to Nigerian consumers who continue to receive bad services and consume substandard products.

According to him, the conference will present an opportunity for regulatory bodies in the country to explain their level of mediation between the users of services and products and the producers of goods and services in Nigeria.

He said, “A case in hand is the fake pharmaceutical product, among other substandard products Nigerians consume daily. There must be a stop to it, and it is a collective responsibility.

“The consumer should also endeavour to consume responsibly by double checking the authenticity of products and services through the regulatory bodies. There must be a window of effective communication between the consumers and regulatory bodies in Nigeria. Nigeria must be adequately informed of the standards and qualities of goods and services in Nigeria.

The keynote speaker is Tunji Bello, the chief executive officer and executive vice chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). The director general of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, and the director general of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, will be the special guests of honour.