Oba Of Benin Pledges Support For Estate Surveyors, Valuers

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has pledged his support for real estate development sector in Edo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

The royal father said this when the president of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers paid him a courtesy visit in the Palace in Benin City, Edo State.

He attributed the success recorded in real estate businesses to the abolition of community development associations (CDAs) in Edo State by Oba Ewuare II and the state government years ago.

“When CDAs was vibrant, nobody could do anything. Once in a while when I drive around, I saw billboards, real estate this, real estate that. People can now build. They are doing surveying, they are doing evaluations,” he said.

The royal father also pledged his support for the body, ahead of its Triennial Delegates Conference scheduled for next year in Edo State.