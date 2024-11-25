The Executive Council of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) has approved the sum of N995m for the procurement of over 1,000 laptops for senior secondary schools in the Territory.

Briefing journalists after the 10th meeting of the Council presided over by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, the mandate secretary of FCT Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, said the digital materials will help in preparing Senior Secondary school students well for WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations.

He said it was high time for the students to embrace more of digital learning and teaching than the manual way.

According to him, the initiative will assist more FCT schools from normal classroom teaching to media education system of learning.

Hayyo said, “The Executive Council of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has approved the procurement and distribution of over 1,000 laptops to senior secondary schools.

“FCT schools will now transform to digital education system, we will now move from normal teaching and learning class room to media education system of learning.”

On his part, the Mandate secretary for FCT Agriculture and Rural Development (ARDS), Lawan Geidam, also disclosed that the council approved the procurement and distribution of 250 metric tunnes of fertiliser to farmers in FCT.

Geidam identified the inputs to be procured as 250 metric tonnes of NPK fertiliser, 300 metric tonnes of urea, 310 knapsack sprayers and 3,500 litres of liquid fertiliser among others.

Lawan said, “the council today at the 10th meeting, has given approval for the procurement of 250 metric tonnes of fertiliser for dry season farming in the territory”

The Executive Council meeting was attended by Minister of state for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and Mandate secretaries of various secretariats.