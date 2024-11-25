As part of ongoing clearance operations targeting remnants of IPOB elements in the South-East, Nigerian Army troops of OPERATION UDO KA have conducted a rigorous fighting patrol along the Ekeututu–Ihiteunansa Road in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, killing many militants.

During the operation, the troops encountered suspected IPOB/ESN members. In the ensuing engagement, several of the suspected criminals were neutralised.

Items recovered included pump-action guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and IED-making materials, as well as charms.

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them to sustain their efforts in eliminating criminal elements from their hideouts. He also reassured the peace-loving people of the South East to carry on with their daily activities without fear.

More Photos Below: