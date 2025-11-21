The eagerly awaited Montage FM Area Councils football tournament is set to kick off this weekend across the Federal Capital Territory’s six area councils. Football fans are gearing up for an exciting series of matches as local teams battle it out for glory.

In Abaji, Future Planners will take on Dream Team, while Gum FA will host FC Liberty Int’l in AMAC. Other notable fixtures include Emirate Stars facing Abaji FA, and 2K 19 clashing with Peculiar, both in AMAC. Bwari will see Chidex FC play Dutse United and Kubwa FC go head-to-head with White Pigeon.

Gwagwalada’s opening games feature Bucknor against Soccer Talents and Medical Strikers up against Sensational Stars. Further matches on Saturday include Kolo Babes versus ECN Global Academy and Sheda United playing Otega FA in Kwali. In Kuje, Crown Tee FC will meet Ultimate FC, and KANGO FC will compete against Amazing Grace FC.

Tournament coordinator, Mr Raphael Ekpang, has assured that all games will proceed as planned and encouraged supporters to come out in full force. He highlighted Montage FM 99.7’s commitment to fostering unity, identifying talent, promoting fitness, and tackling youth restiveness through this initiative.

The grassroots competition, themed “Montage FM 99.7: Empowering Youth, Uniting Communities Through Football,” features 24 teams (four from each Area Council) vying for a cash prize of over N2 million and other valuable rewards.