Nigerian Breweries Plc has donated a 2-ton-per-day cassava processing facility to the Awo-Omamma community in Owerri, Imo State, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Advertisement

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Thibaut Boidin, managing director of Nigerian Breweries, stated that the facility is designed to promote sustainable development and economic empowerment within the community. He noted that the project is expected to create multiple direct and indirect jobs, generate an estimated N500 million in annual revenue, and position Awo-Omamma as a hub for cassava processing.

“Through our CSR initiatives, we have consistently impacted education, healthcare, access to clean water, security, and economic empowerment. Today’s commissioning further demonstrates our commitment to spreading prosperity and hope in our host communities,” Boidin said.

Advertisement

The facility was developed after a comprehensive needs assessment in collaboration with community stakeholders. It is intended as a sustainable, revenue-generating project to address socio-economic challenges and preserve livelihoods previously supported by Nigerian Breweries’ mothballed Awo-Omamma brewery.

Eze Dr Val Amanfo VI, the traditional ruler of Awo-Omamma, thanked the company for the donation, stating that it would provide jobs for youths and women, support local farmers, and strengthen ties between the community and Nigerian Breweries.

The Imo State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Investment, Rex Anunobi, lauded the company’s long-standing presence in the state, stating that the facility aligns with the state government’s economic development agenda. He added that it would uplift local incomes and encouraged other corporate organisations to follow suit.