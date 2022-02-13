The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s FCT Area Council elections in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka, has been declared the winner of the chairmanship election.

The Returning Officer for chairmanship election in AMAC, Professor Sani Saka, while announcing the results, said that Zakka polled 19,302 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Murtala Karshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 13,340 votes

Consequently, Zakka, having met the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral law was declared winner of the election.

