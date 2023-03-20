Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has said the management of the agency prioritised institutional framework as the key strategy to steadily boost revenue generation in the territory.

The acting executive chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, made this known at the Annual Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Members, Partner Employers and Students Summit 2023 in Abuja, with the theme: “Accounting for a better world.”

Abdullahi explained that what the management of the service under his leadership has been doing in the last two years was to build a robust system that would outlive them, thereby making processes and procedures of tax administration easier and seamless to enhance tax collections.

“What we have been doing in the last two years is to build the institutional framework to fit into globally recognised institutions that will be a model for not only our counterpart agencies in Nigeria but in Africa.

“We have carried out several reforms to reshape the Service to enhance our revenue drive in the FCT. We have stepped up our awareness campaigns to educate taxpayers on all our processes as well as mobilise prospective taxpayers to be in the tax net.

“Our engagement with our major stakeholders has been enhanced over time as we constantly engage them, update and educate them on decision, direction, and introduction of any policy to carry them along,” he said.

He said that capacity building of staff has been an utmost priority for the service more than ever and that they cannot have an efficient and committed workforce if the staffers are not well trained to deliver optimally.

“From what we have done so far, in the next few years, there will be a visible impact in terms of what the Service will be generating,” he stated.

The FCT-IRS boss while speaking to students at the summit, admonished them on the importance of mentorship when making career choices, as guides from their mentors would go a long way in shaping their career paths.