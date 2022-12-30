The paramount ruler of Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Royal Highness (HRH) Dr. Sha’aban Audu Nizazo III, the Etsu Kwali, is dead.

The traditional ruler died on Wednesday evening at a hospital in the FCT after a brief illness.

The monarch, who is survived by two wives, 12 children and nine grandchildren, spent eight years on the throne.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 29, 2022, by a media aide to the Minister of State for the FCT, Austine Elemue, he said the late Nizazo III was appointed as the first Etsu Kwali on March 16, 2015, as a second class ruler.

He was given a Staff of Office on May 20 of the same year, by the then Minister of FCT, Senator Bala Mohammed.

According to the statement, the minister of state for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has condoled the FCT Traditional Council of Chiefs and the residents of Kwali Area Council over the death of the traditional ruler.

In a condolence message, the FCT minister of state described the paramount ruler as a mentor who has inspired many in the discharge of his traditional duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They say there is nothing so royal as kindness, and nothing so royal as truth, these are few out of the other good qualities of the Late Etsu. The Etsu was known to be very supportive of the FCT administration.

“His love for his people knew no bounds, he held the Chiefdom dear to his heart, displayed obvious care for all of his subjects, and he took action to make their lives easier. Indeed, we have lost a humane traditional ruler.

“I take solace in the belief that death can never take a good man away from the hearts of the people he inspired, the legacy remains and continue throughout generations.

“On behalf of the FCT Administration, I wish to convey to the family of our beloved eminent traditional ruler, most especially his wives who have been a pillar of support to him before and during his reign, I also wish to condole the people of Kwali Chiefdom for this great loss. May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin,” she was quoted as saying.