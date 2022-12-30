The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)+ Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the latest court judgement quashing the move by the Department of Security Services (DSS) to charge Emefiele with alleged trumped-up charges bordering on terrorism financing.

Justice M.A. Hassan of an FCT High Court in Abuja had in a judgement on Thursday barred the DSS from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the CBN Governor with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The Judge described the plot to arrest Emefiele over alleged terrorism as oppressive, baseless, fabricated and unacceptable.

The group while describing the judgement of the Court as victory for democracy and rule of law, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Director-General of DSS over the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism.

The group, in a press statement signed by Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, said the DSS should be ashamed for trying to arrest Emefiele over policies aimed at fighting banditry and kidnapping for ransom industry, vote buying, controlling the amount of money in circulation, and addressing issues of corruption and hoarding of Naira notes by individuals.

The group also said the act by the DSS operatives who are meant to protect the citizens was terrible, unforgivable, hence the DG should be sacked with immediate effect.

The statement reads, “What DSS recently planned to do to the CBN Governor is the reason why Nigerians are being killed daily, yet, our intelligence team is unable to get timely information to avert the same. Most of them are now in bed with politicians and available for use to tackle their opponents. We are glad for the Intervention of various groups both home and abroad, if not, these heartless Politicians would have resorted to using security as a convenient gateway to remove Emefiele from office and possibly pave the way for someone they can control to succeed him.

“While we urge the judiciary to remain state fast in defending the spirit and letter of our constitution, as they are the last hope of the common man, We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently sack the DG of DSS to pave way for more energetic Nigerians, to help fight against insecurity.”