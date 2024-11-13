The minister of state Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmoud, has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme as a cornerstone of national integration and development since its inception in 1973.

Mahmoud made this known during the NYSC pre-mobilisation workshop held in the nation’s capital, Abuja, stressing that the programme was designed to foster unity among young Nigerians.

The minister, who was the chief host of the event, noted that the theme of the workshop, “Strengthening the NYSC mobilization process for effective service delivery” resonates deeply with the aspirations of the national vision.

She, therefore, charged stakeholders to play critical role in shaping the experiences of young Nigerian graduates, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and mindset to contribute positively to the society.

“We are in a dynamic world where the needs of our communities are evolving rapidly. Therefore, our prospective corps members must be prepared to meet these challenges with creativity, resilience, and spirit of innovation.

“This workshop is an opportunity to share best practices, explore new ideas, and collaborate on strategies that will enhance the effectiveness of the NYSC programme,” she said.

The minister used the occasion to commend the leadership of the NYSC for their unwavering commitment to improving the quality of service rendered by corps members.

“Your dedication to training and preparing our youth for the responsibilities they will undertake is commendable. By investing in their development, we are investing in the future of Nigeria,” she said.

The NYSC director general, Brig Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, while welcoming participants to the occasion, noted that over the years, the NYSC programme has been the vanguard of nation building, fostering unity among the different nationalities as well as playing critical role in national development.

“The imprints of the scheme is all over the landscape of our nation from the mega cities to the very rural communities of Nigeria,” he said.

Ahmed emphasised that the mobilization process is a very critical component of the service year that deserved all seriousness, adding that the place of effective service delivery in a successful mobilization process cannot be overemphasized.

The director general, pledged that the management remains committed in ensuring that the right things are done at all times from the beginning to the end of the mobilization process