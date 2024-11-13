The special assistant to the Benue State Governor on Disability Matters Bem Anshe has commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for approving the domestication of the Disability Act in the state.

The governor’s disability aide who made this known in a telephone conversation with our correspondent said if what governor Alia has done started with past administrations, the voice of the disability community in the state would have been fully represented in decisions and policy implementation.

While pledging the unalloyed support of persons with disabilities to the Alia-led administration to enable him to succeed in delivering good governance to the common man, Anshe applauded the governor for taking into cognizance the plight of persons with special needs who were neglected by past administrations, even as he said, with this, “the Governor has already written his name in Gold.”

The special assistant also informed about the forthcoming Benue Multilateral Disability Summit which will allow persons with special needs to showcase their talents even as he urged the general public to see persons with disabilities as people with a lot of potentials that can be harnessed for the development of the state.

Recall that the executive director Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) Grace Jerry during her persistent visits to stakeholders in Benue to advocate for the domestication of the disability act lamented that Benue is the only state in the North Central yet to domesticate the act.

During her advocacy visit to the Director General, Benue State Budget and Economic Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol, the IFA executive director also called for the establishment of the Benue Disability Commission to enhance inclusion.