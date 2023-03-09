Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has lauded the contributions and achievements of the nursing profession in the FCT, describing them as a result of hard work and a demonstration of good leadership.

The minister, who gave the commendation in Abuja yesterday, when a delegation from the National Association of the Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Chapter, led by the Chairman, Comrade Deborah Yusufu paid him a courtesy visit in his office, said the FCT administration will continue to cherish the efforts of the association as partners in the FCT project.

Bello, also praised the sacrifices and contributions made by the nurses in the FCT during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when the FCT was one of the epicentres, saying the entire city will be eternally grateful to them.

“I have worked very closely with you and I have seen what you’ve been able to do. I think in Abuja, all of us will be very grateful to you for your role during the COVID-19 pandemic. We all went through it here in the city and Abuja is the second epicentre.

“We know the sacrifices you went through and I saw the leadership also that was really demonstrated by your Chairman and also by your entire EXCO. For that, I think the entire city and the FCT Administration will be eternally grateful to you,” he said.

The minister also appreciated the constant dialogue and communication between the FCTA and the Nursing association, saying it has helped to promote industrial harmony in the FCT.

He appealed to the association to continue on its worthy path of making a difference in the FCT in its activities as a union and the provision of services to residents of the FCT by its members.

Earlier, the chairman, FCT Chapter, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, comrade Deborah Yusufu commended the minister for the support enjoyed by the association, which, she said, had created the enabling environment for nurses in the FCT to work efficiently and effectively.