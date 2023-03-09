Newly elected chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kogi State, Comrade Amari Gabriel, has promised to adopt dialogue to resolve labour issues with the state government and other stakeholders.

Gabriel emerged unopposed as the new chairman of NLC and would pilot its affairs for the next four years.

Before his election, Gabriel was the chairman of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Kogi chapter.

Other executive members elected are Ebenezer Adeyemi and Opaluwa Eleojo as vice chairmen; Salifu Joel as Treasurer; Omuya Momoh and Awodi Ochala as Auditors; and Bolanle Inubiwon and Oyiza Sanni as ex-officio.

The NLC national returning officer, comrade Roseline Uba, swore in the new NLC executive members during the congress 8th quadrennial state delegates conference on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Uba, who represented the NLC president, comrade Joe Ajaero, charged the new chairman and other exco to work as a team to improve the welfare of the workers.

In his acceptance speech, Gabriel commended his predecessor, comrade Onuh Edoka and his exco, and promised to consolidate on their gains.