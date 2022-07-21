Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello has said his administration is committed to completing major infrastructure projects in the territory.

Bello also said that the administration will continue to work towards ensuring that residents of the FCT reaped the dividends of democracy through infrastructural development in the territory.

The minister who stated this while inspecting the ongoing bridge construction project in Wuye district of the FCT said that the bridge is one project that the administration is making sure to see that it is funded properly because the whole idea is to complete major infrastructure projects.

“By the time this bridge is done, Wuse District and Wuye District would be connected and traffic flow is going to be much enhanced. More importantly, already you can see that Wuye District has become very vibrant. Construction activities are ongoing and construction sites within the district are also vibrant now and that is why, like Mr. President would always say, infrastructure is key and that is what this administration will continue to provide. That is the only way we can accommodate the teeming population of the city,” he said.

Bello, therefore, urged residents to continue to support the administration and the construction companies to enable them to deliver on the dividends of democracy.

He expressed satisfaction with Messrs. Arab Contractors Nigeria Limited, the construction company handling the project for the FCDA, for the work done so far on the project, adding that with the pace of work, the project could be completed by the end of 2022.

Speaking on the scope of work of the project, the Director, Engineering Services, FCDA, Engr. Obiora Ezeoha said the work involved arterial roads, connectors, important local streets, minor access roads, and two river bridges.

“We equally have pedestrian and interchange locations as part of the scope that was added in 2014. Generally, the project is 85 percent completed while the interchange location is 45 percent completed and we believe that by the end of this year, Arab Contractors will be able to finish the projects,” he added.

The project was initially awarded in August 2009 and reviewed in 2014 to include the interchange at Ring Road One and Olusegun Obasanjo Way.