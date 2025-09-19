STEM Africa Fest, Africa’s largest STEAM-focused event for children, has further reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young Africans through hands-on education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) and future-ready skills at its recently concluded 2025 edition.

The festival held in Lagos welcomed over 3,000 attendees, highlighting its pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and the importance of STEAM education in shaping Africa’s future.

This year’s festival, themed ‘AI for Good’, showcased how artificial intelligence could be leveraged as a tool for solving real-world challenges and the growing impact of hands-on science and technology education in Nigeria.

Speaking on the impact of the event, Co-founder of STEM Africa Fest and co-organiser, Mrs Jadesola Adedeji, highlighted the festival’s mission to equip children with practical skills and inspire a passion for innovation.

She remarked, “Each year, STEM Africa Fest reminds us of what is possible when children are given the space to explore, question, and build. This isn’t just about STEM, it’s about unlocking potential and preparing a generation of young Africans to lead boldly in a tech-driven world. We are proud to create an experience that is both joyful and deeply transformative.”

While the festival featured a wide array of STEM activities, tech career talks and hands-on STEAM labs, including sessions on AI and Machine Learning, Coding, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Engineering, Craft, Drone Technology, Science experiments, amongst other activities. These interactive workshops provided children with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore the wonders of technology and its real-world applications.

Commenting on the success of this year’s festival in Lagos, Co-founder of 9ijakids and co-organiser of the event, Titi Adewusi, said, “STEM Africa Fest is more than a one-day event, it’s a gateway to preparing Africa’s next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and critical thinkers. The skills gap is a shared challenge and we believe partnerships such as STEM Africa Fest are the way forward to address it.’’

A major highlight of the festival was a captivating live AI demonstration by Malik Afegbua, world-renowned Creative AI Technologist and creator of The Elder Series, who showed children how artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool for creativity and storytelling. The day also featured hands-on workshops in robotics, coding, virtual reality, drone technology, science experiments, and STEAM-based crafts, giving children a chance to explore technology through real-world applications.

Adding to the excitement was the highly anticipated raffle draw, where three (3) lucky attendees—Olayinka Samuel Favour, who won a tablet and Fisaju Joel Champion, who received a smartwatch all won exciting gifts. The raffle created a sense of excitement and celebration across the festival grounds and underscored the event’s commitment to accessibility, engagement, and joyful learning.

Organised by 9ijakids and STEM-METS in partnership with Argentil Capital Partners, Access Bank, First E & P, Oando, First Bank, Flour Mills, Dorman Long Engineering, and other dedicated partners, STEM Africa Fest continues to grow as a powerful movement committed to reimagining education and empowering Africa’s future through STEAM.

Since its inception in 2021, the festival has impacted over 20,000 children, students, parents and educators across Lagos, Abuja, Ghana, Zambia, Rwanda, Gambia, Kenya and Sierra Leone.