Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths and Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) have appealed to the federal government to initiate immediate discussions with indigenous communities regarding ongoing land compensation issues affecting 858 local communities.

AOIYEO’s president, Commandant David Isaac who made this call in a statement on Thursday, emphasised the need for urgent dialogue to address fair compensation and recognition of indigenous rights.

David noted that various advocacy groups and indigenous leaders have consistently urged the Nigerian government to formally engage representatives from these communities to address their historical grievances and establish compensation mechanisms for lands appropriated during the establishment of Abuja.

“The indigenous peoples of Abuja have long been troubled by their forced displacement and the loss of culturally and historically significant lands.

“Since Abuja was designated the capital in 1991, many communities were relocated without sufficient compensation, resulting in feelings of dispossession and marginalisation. The consequences of such actions still impact their livelihoods and cultural identities today,” he said.

He called for acknowledgement of alleged historical injustices faced by these communities, asserting that meaningful dialogue was essential for reconciliation. “Engaging with them is not just a moral obligation; it is necessary for healing and fostering mutual understanding.”

David said that recent investigations by AOIYEO have highlighted the importance of addressing these concerns at various levels of government.

“Human rights organisations have also stressed the need to incorporate indigenous perspectives into policy discussions, deeming it crucial for social cohesion and national unity, particularly in a diverse nation such as Nigeria.

“It is imperative for the government to take proactive measures to address past injustices. Honest dialogue can help establish trust and create effective channels for compensation,” he said.

The natives further stated that the demand underscores a broader need for social justice and the protection of Indigenous rights in Nigeria.

He specifically called on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, that his recent facilitation of a meeting between Ogoni representatives and President Bola Tinubu should be replicated by organising a similar dialogue with the indigenous peoples of the FCT.