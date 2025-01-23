Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has tasked the new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Joseph Eribo to reinforce the policing strategies and make the state retains its rating as one of the safest and most investment-friendly in the country.

Oyebanji posited that his administration places high premium on the safety of all residents and their property, while also value the great jobs and zeal that the security agencies are deploying to make Ekiti unsafe for criminals.

The governor said this on Thursday while receiving the police top brass in his office in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital.

Oyebanji, represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, praised the dogged spirit being demonstrated by the police and Ekiti residents, saying this accounted for consistent rating of the state as one of the safest and most investment- friendly in Nigeria.

Describing effective policing as crucial to development, the governor saluted all security agencies for their partnership and sense of commitment to duties, urging that this should be sustained for effective intelligence gathering system.

“I want to particularly commend the men and officers of the Nigerian Police Force for their readiness to defend the masses through aggressive patrol day and night.

“I request for more dedication and hard work from our police officers to their duties. This will assure our people that they can sleep anywhere across the 16 local governments with their two eyes closed.

“I want to restate here that it is under the atmosphere of peace that investments can thrive. I plead with you to help rally the support of your men and officers to upgrade their operations and make the state a no-go-area for criminals.

“Please, let us continue to work hard to sustain the tempo of effective policing that will make the state retains its rating as one of the safest and most peaceful in the country”.

He advised the new CP to work closely with other law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders to maintain law and order,” maintaining that, “Nobody is above the law.”

The deputy governor also assured that the state government was ready to provide needed incentives that will motivate the security agencies to discharge their duties seamlessly.

The Police Commissioner for his part, stated that the visit was to further cement the existing synergy the state government and the police had established in a concerted bid to fight crime in Ekiti.

He further pleaded with citizens to help the police in exposing the evil doers in their midst by giving tip-offs that will help in effective policing and gradual ridding of the system of criminal elements.

Eribo promised that the Command will spare no effort to reinforce partnership with other security agencies to make Ekiti safe for all citizens.