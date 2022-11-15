The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has distanced itself from fake appointment letters being circulated in the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

Head of Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila, in a statement on Tuesday, said that FCT-IRS was not recruiting presently and therefore cautioned the general public to be careful not to fall victim to scammers and unscrupulous elements.

Sumaila also explained that FCT-IRS does not sell employment and whoever demands money for a job in the name of the Service, is a fraudster, hence the public is advised to report such person or group to appropriate authorities.

“Anyone who patronises such fraudsters does that at his or her peril. Meanwhile, the Service has put necessary measures in place to check and ensure those perpetuating the nefarious activities are brought to justice.

“The general public is hereby urged to always visit the Service’ website, www.fctirs.gov.ng or [email protected] for any information,” he stated.