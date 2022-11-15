As the quest for crude oil continue to dwindle across the globe, the Women In Mining In Nigeria (WIMIN), has advocated women’s participation in the mining industry.

The national president, WIMIN, Engineer Janet Adeyemi, who went ahead to clamour for women participating in mining industries across the country, said rather than concentrating on the crude oil, women should be given the opportunity to venture into the mining industry.

Making the pleas on Tuesday in Jalingo, Taraba State while launching the Girl For Mining (G4M) initiative, Adeyemi said the need to fill the gender gap in the state mining sector, she believed can no longer be overemphasised.

“The world wants solar energy, hydro-power and other sources of power that are not oil. So at this time, we are witnessing the gradual passing away of the oil and gas sector in the globe and when it finally fades out. Nigeria will be left with only two means of wealth creation- Mining and Agriculture,” she averred.

The number of women in the sector, will keep dropping if Nigeria do nothing to pump female miners into the sector now, the president stated while affirming that the women on ground today will all be gone someday.