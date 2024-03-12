Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has assured that the FCT is safe and free for foreigners to invest and conduct their businesses.

Wike made this known when the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Mrs Joanna Tarnawska, visited him at his office in Abuja.

The minister guaranteed that the security in the capital city had significantly improved and safe for everybody, including foreigners, to carry out their businesses without fear.

“We are happy to make sure all the foreigners are free to carry out their businesses. Abuja is the capital, and you can see how safe it is. It is one of the lovely cities that everybody will want to visit,” he said.

The minister, who described the relationship between Nigeria and Poland as cordial, expressed FCT Administration’s willingness to collaborate with Poland in developing its agriculture sector.

He explained that the partnership would enable the Administration to empower the teeming youths with employment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

The FCT minister who noted that job creation and security were among top priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, added that Poland could arrange for some of its investors to set up large farms in Abuja that would employ the youths, and eventually owned the farms in due course.

Earlier, Tarnawska, said she had been in Nigeria for over five years as Ambassador of Poland, and described the country as a very interesting place to live in.

On the motive for the visit, the Polish envoy explained she was at the minister’s office to assure him of the continued bilateral relationship developed many years ago between both countries.

Tarnawska said that the discussion with the FCT minister would continue to consider new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefits.