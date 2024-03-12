Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, officially declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship election in the state, saying his former boss, late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, would be proud of him as a worthy successor.

LEADERSHIP reports that Aiyedatiwa succeeded Governor Akeredolu in 2023 following the death of the latter after a prolonged illness.

Aiyedatiwa, at the official declaration ceremony of his governorship bid held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade in Akure, the state capital, said: “I must re-echo what our late leader Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had always wished for in his lifetime. It was his wish that I succeed him, not in death though, as the next Governor of the State.”

At the carnival-like event, witnessed by All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters and leaders, who came from across the state to show their support for the governor, Aiyedatiwa said within the short period of his assumption of office, he has done alot of things to put the State on the trajectory of development, hence he was the most qualified to lead Ondo State beyond 2025.

“We have put the welfare of the people first by ordering all contractors back to sites to breathe life into the hitherto abandoned projects.

“We championed the welfare of the workers by paying outstanding salary arrears and settled substantial amounts from the gratuities of pensioners. We also ensure payment of salaries to workers as and when due, so much that we owe no kobo to workers as of today.

“Employment into critical sectors like health is also ongoing. All these combined have quickly restored the confidence of our people in the administration, a confidence that was earlier eroded by the inordinate quest of anti-democracy elements.

“Today, I have come before you in response to the popular yearnings and aspirations of our people to sustain this path of progress and development in the State. Our people and party faithful, through multi-dimensional platforms, have expressed their desire for the continuity of this administration beyond 2025.

“I parade very rich political credentials and vast experience in governance. Without being immodest, the trajectory of my experiences in governance as a former Representative of Ondo State on the Board of NDDC, one-time Deputy Governor, and three-time Acting Governor under our late sage and now the incumbent Governor of Ondo State are too material to be wished away! The poser therefore is whether or not to respect the people’s yearnings for sustainable good governance they have enjoyed in the last seven years. The people of Ondo State must not suddenly find themselves in Egypt. Never!”