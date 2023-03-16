The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Taskforce, on Thursday, raided Tora-Bora Hills in Abuja, to dislodge suspected illicit drug lords and scavengers allegedly carrying out nefarious activities in the area and other parts of the city.

The team consisting of operatives of Nigeria Police Force, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Military and paramilitary agencies including the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) invaded the hill, pursued the suspects, and destroyed makeshift structures providing cover for the illicit drug peddling and other nefarious acts at the location.

It was observed that some suspected illicit drug lords on sighting the Taskforce officials took to their heels, abandoning packs of Indian Hemps and other dangerous substances on heaps of refuse dump found at the notorious topside of the city.

Some of the items recovered included big and small wraps of fresh and dried Indian hemp inside clusters of black nylons and papers, drugs, and tubes of dangerous liquid substances.

The senior special assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, explained that the exercise became imperative as it was gathered that the dislodged drug lords and scavengers were regrouping at the hills.

Attah disclosed that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, directed them to work under the guidance of the FCT Commissioner of Police, Dr. Sadiq Abubakar, who ensured that they revisited the place to dislodge the suspected criminals, as there is no hiding place for their nefarious acts.

“You know the minister had worked with several Police Commissioners on the issue. So we cleared the hill and removed the drug lords from the place. But, sometimes, when the Minister was passing through here, he saw that heaps of waste kept by suspected scavengers (Baban Bola) are returning to the Tora-Bora hill we had cleared.

“Yes, they are returning, but we will not allow that to happen here. And that is why we tell the illicit drug lords that they can’t come into the nation’s capital city to freely sell drugs. Tora-Bora hill is a beautiful topside overlooking the popular Apo Roundabout, and we will not allow such nefarious acts to be there,” he stated.

On some proactive measures taken to tackle the menaces on the hill, the Minister’s aide said the FCT Police Command has stationed a Police outpost there to be watching over and ensure that the drug lords do not return, adding that NDLEA has also established their presence by having an outpost at the foot of the hill.

“So, with the combined efforts of the security teams of the Nigeria Police, NDLEA, Military and paramilitary agencies including the AEPB, those who deal on all hard drugs would certainly remain out of business in FCT,” Attah added.