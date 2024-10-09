The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced its commitment to phase out unapproved taxi and bus parks in the city centre by next year, coinciding with the opening of newly constructed modern bus terminals.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike stated during an inspection of the bus terminals under construction at the Kugbo and Mabushi areas of the FCT.

Wike explained the importance of providing alternatives for commuters before cracking down on illegal park operators.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction works and indicated that the contractors were optimistic about completing the projects ahead of the 15-month timeline, which was set to conclude in October 2025.

“I am thrilled with the progress made here. This site was launched on July 1, and in just three months, you can see significant advancements.

“Although we allocated 15 months for completion, the pace at which the contractors are working suggests it could be finished sooner.

“I am optimistic the residents of Abuja will soon witness a transformed landscape, alongside a more efficient transportation system,” he said.

Once they become operational, the minister said the existing unapproved parks will be phased out, and buses and taxis will no longer be allowed to pick up passengers on the streets, instead, directing all traffic to the designated terminals.