A man and his wife have been dragged before the Chief Magistrate Court 2, Jimeta for torturing and manhandling two underage children in Adamawa State.

The suspects, Abubakar Yuguda and his wife Fatima Abubakar both residents of Makama ‘B’ Ward in Yola South local government area were arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command and arraigned on charges bothering criminal conspiracy and cruelty to persons.

The minors, Hafsat Abubakar, 2 years, and Usman Abubakar, 4 years were allegedly subjected to severe maltreatment by Fatima who is their stepmother before they were rescued.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, in a statement, said the arrest and arraignment followed reports by some concerned neighbours alleging that the woman had on several occasions physically abused the two minors under her custody.

Police said the suspects had confessed to the crime and pleaded and that justice should be tempered with mercy.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Morris Dankombo has reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting vulnerable members of the society, especially children, and assured that perpetrators must face justice.

CP Dankombo also urged the public to report any incidents of abuse to police for prompt action.