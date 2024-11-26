The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration to prioritise the enforcement of special trade licences for relocated Apo Mechanic spare parts dealers.

The group urged the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) to mandate this requirement as part of the ongoing relocation process.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its secretary-general, Salihu Dantata Mahmud, emphasised that the absence of proper regulation in the spare parts market has contributed to road accidents caused by substandard products.

He argued that strict implementation of the special trade licence would not only enhance road safety but also generate substantial revenue for the FCT.

“The FCT administration could earn over N3 billion annually if the trade licence process is enforced. This measure would ensure only certified dealers operate, thereby guaranteeing the sale of original and standard spare parts,” Mahmud stated.

He further highlighted that the special trade licence policy has long been overlooked, leading to significant revenue losses for the FCT.

According to him, with the FCT Administration now independent of the Treasury Single Account, implementing such policies has become even more critical to boosting internal revenue.

“Globally, trade licences are a prerequisite for spare parts trading to ensure safety and quality. It’s time the FCT followed suit to protect lives and properties,” he added.

The Arewa Youths stressed that enforcing this policy would improve the regulation of the spare parts sector, instill discipline among traders, and boost public confidence in the quality of products sold within the territory.

They called on the AMMC to act decisively to make the special trade licence mandatory for all relocated dealers.