Hundreds of Women of Effium and Ezza-Effium communities in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State have staged a peace protest and called for the immediate release of their husbands and children languishing in prison over the lingering communal crisis between the two neighbouring communities.

The women alleged that hundreds of people from the two communities were arrested and remanded in prisons in the communal crisis that commenced in 2021.

The women also alleged that a total of 262 persons are currently in the prison custody awaiting trial, adding that out of the number, 177 are from Ezza while 85 are from Effium.

The protesting women also alleged that about ten of the inmates have reportedly died in detention, many gone blind and others suffering different diseases for lack of medical care.

The women said life has become so difficult for them since their husbands and children, who are among the detainees, were remanded.

One of the protesters, Mrs Uguru Blessing, from Effium, said she has been suffering in the past four years since her husband was sent to prison.

“My husband has been in prison for over four years now, and I don’t know what to do. I appreciate our Governor for the peace he has brought to Effium. I am so happy. I appreciate him; he is a good man.

“One thing I am begging him is he should please help us. We are suffering, we are dying. My husband left four children for me; since then, I don’t know what I am doing. The load of two people has turned to that of one person.

“My children have dropped out of school. They are at home because of my inability to pay their school fees. Our Governor should please help us so that our husbands can be released, she said

On her part, Mrs Kindness Ekpeta from Ezza appealed to him to intervene in the imprisonment of their husbands and children so that they could be released.

She alleged that over 10 of their husbands and children in the prison have died while those that are alive are now very sick.

“I went there last Sunday to visit them, and I shed tears because many of them are sick, many are blind because of lack of care. My promise to our governor is that we will continue to support his efforts in bringing lasting peace in Effium”, she stated.

Other women, including Mrs Martha Nworie and Mrs Virginia Ufuo from Ezza, lamented that the detention of their husbands and children has brought untold hardship for them as they can no longer care for their children.

The women appealed to Governor Francis Nwifuru to assist in releasing them even as they commended him for restoring peace to the area.