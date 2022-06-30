Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the demolition of over 100 buildings constructed on waterways at Dutse Makaranta, a populated suburb in Bwari area council of Abuja.

The administration said that it could no longer wait for unwilling residents to comply with early warnings to save lives, after the destructive flooding that occurred in the community last Saturday.

The senior special assistant to FCT minister on monitoring, inspection and enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led the demolition team yesterday to the community, said it would be very irresponsible for any government to wait for residents who were not willing to obey extant directives.

Attah who expressed disappointment that occupants and owners of buildings on waterways in the community had deliberately refused to adhere to warnings, said the administration was wielding the big stick to save lives, properties, and environment.

He said it was an act of God that the heavy flood that swept through the area for four days did not leave any record of death, sparing the government of any careless social media backlash.

Attah said the owners and occupants of the buildings on the waterways have been warned and asked to leave the area from the onset, but refused to comply, hence the forceful ejection.

He was particularly sad that some of the buildings were private schools and worship centres where innocent children, wards, and worshipers would have been swept away, had the flooding occurred on working days or even during religious celebrations.

“We hope that this will send a strong message to all those who have been on water plains and corridors. We thank God that we did not lose any life here. But we wonder how people will put their buildings without a building plan approval and now they are telling us to try and understand.

“FCTA has marked the buildings here from foundation level, they have been warned to leave that this is a disaster zone. They kept marking at window and roofing levels, warning them to leave that flooding was coming, but they never believed,” he added.

A resident of the community, Ibrahim Shaibu, confirmed that those affected by the demolition were aware that the area was prone to flooding, but ignored all warnings.

Shaibu who claimed he has lived in the community for about 20 years acknowledged that the flooding that occurred three days ago was unprecedented, but thanked God that no life was lost.