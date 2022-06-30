One of the recently released victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack who spent 70 days in captivity before regaining her freedom has cried out to the government to help in the release of her husband and others who are still in kidnappers’ den, saying she cannot sleep.

The woman who simply identified herself as Maimuna in a one-woman protest carrying placard in Kaduna called on Nigerians to help rescue her husband and others.

She said, “I can’t sleep anymore while my loved ones are in the bush. Please, Nigerians and the government should help me, I don’t want to lose my husband” she said crying.

She begged the government to engage the terrorists in dialogue in order to secure the release of her husband and other victims.

Maimuna said “There are still children and old women and other people that are still in the hands of our abductors and are facing all kinds of challenges like cold, rain and other dangerous diseases. The condition there is inhuman. The government should intervene please.

“Some of those victims remaining there have lost their sight, hands and are passing through inhuman and dangerous conditions, they need serious help,” she pleaded.