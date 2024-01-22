Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has demolished over 200 structures at the Nuwalege community, along the Airport Road in Abuja, to allow for the recovery of the land belonging to the Nigerian Air Force.

The FCT Department of Development Control which carried out the demolition exercise over the weekend, said the structures had to go to make way for the expansion of the presidential fleet area.

The director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, told journalists after the exercise, that the chief of air staff had approached the FCT administration in October 2023, of their intentions to remove some squatters from the said land.

Galadima said the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, impressed it on them that it was the responsibility of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to remove squatters.

“We informed the residents residing on the Nigeria Air Force land about the impending action and granted them a two-month window to pack their belongings.

“When the Air Force approached us, we told them about the FCTA policy on relocation and resettlement of indigenous communities. However, other non-indigene are to be moved out of the location so that the Air Force can take over their land.

“There was serious sensitisation and campaign as regards to the exercise. We went there, we marked the structures to be removed and we informed them and gave them ample time until after the yuletide so they can remove their valuables,” he said.

He said the structures belonging to indigenes where however left out because statutorily, “they have to be relocated and compensated, that’s why we are not touching their properties.

“During the demolition process, approximately 150 buildings were razed, with an estimated 70 more buildings slated for removal before completion”.