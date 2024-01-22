Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has attributed the increasing immorality and anti-social behaviours of the youth and children to the inability of the State Hisbah Board to curtail the menace.

The governor, while expressing concern over the capacity of the State Hisbah Board to curb the social disorder among youths in the state, assured of repositioning the board in a manner that would allow competent persons to carry out its activities effectively.

Mohammed gave the indication weekend when he granted audience to a forum of chief imams from various Juma’at mosques in Bauchi metropolis.

He said that plans are underway to appoint senior special assistants from different Islamic and Christian organisations to further support the government’s societal reorientation drive.

The governor frowned at the mode of preaching by some clerics which, he argued, are capable of inciting public disorder, and urged the religious leaders to use their wealth of knowledge in propagating the real teaching of the two major religions.

The commissioner for religious affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, said they were at the Government House to congratulate Governor Bala Mohammed on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Hamza described the state government’s resolve to reposition the State Hisbah Board as a step in the right direction, and assured his ministry’s commitment to complement the government’s effort towards addressing all forms of deviant behaviours, especially among the youths in the state.