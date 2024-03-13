Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed the sum of N4,439,259,692.78 billion to the six area councils and other stakeholders as statutory allocation for January, 2024.

In a statement signed by the special adviser on media To FCT minister of state, Austine Elemue, the amount represented a slight decline when compared to N4,816,227,915.56 billion shared in the month of December, 2023.

The FCT minister of state, Mariya Mahmoud, who presided over the 186th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, appreciated members for their steadfastness over the years.

According to the statement, a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicated that the sum of N1,974,953,351.98 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,464,306,340.80 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4,439,259,692.78billion.

“Similarly, distributions to the six area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N475,421,723.87 million, while Gwagwalada got N310,030,283,.46million and Kuje received N327,514,383.83 million.

“Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N302,898,519.21million, Abaji got N254,139,116.13million while Kwali received N304,949,325.48million, bringing the total sum to N1,974,953,351.98billion disbursed to the six area councils.

“On the other hand, distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N2,085,585,348.67billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57million, One percent Training Fund gulped N44,392,596.93 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N2,464,306,340.80 billion,” he stated.