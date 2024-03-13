The Adamawa State government has reduced official working hours in the state by two hours.

The review is to ease the difficulties Muslims face as a result of severe heat as well as to have adequate time to observe fervent prayers during Ramadan fast.

A statement by the head of civil service in the state, Isa Ardo Shuaibu, in Yola, said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the change in official working hours during the holiday month of Ramadan only.

Accordingly, the statement said instead of the normal 8:00 am to 4:00 pm official working hours. The Ramadan fasting period working hours is now 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The governor wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful fasting period.