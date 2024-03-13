Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has signed executive order 003, 2024 on the control of construction of buildings and vehicular traffic in Greater Jos Master Plan.

The Greater Jos Master Plan covers Jos South, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Bassa Jos East and Riyom LGA.

The order also prohibited traders from doing business on sites not designated for such. It also banned the pasting of posters on public infrastructure, while violators shall be liable to pay the sum of N500,000.

“Indiscriminate parking of trucks, heavy-duty equipment, and other vehicles within the metropolis is prohibited and vehicles so parked shall be impounded and the drivers of same shall be liable to pay a fine of N500,000.

“Stray animals within the metropolis are hereby prohibited and such stray animals if found, shall be forfeited to the government or the owners shall be liable to pay a fine of N250,000.

“Trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles are hereby restricted from coming into the Central Business Area (Jos-Bukuru Metropolis) from the hours of 6 am to 9 pm, vehicles of defaulters shall be impounded and the drivers of same shall be liable to pay a fine of N500,000,” the order stated.

The order, which details were disclosed to newsmen by the general manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), Hart Bankat, banned indiscriminate movement of animals in Jos metropolis.

Cited as Executive Order 003, 2024, the governor said the order was given in pursuant to section (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, 5(2).

The order said, “And whereas indiscriminate use and parking of vehicles within the Greater Jos Master Plan hampered free vehicular movement as well as posing a security threat to the citizenry, the government considers it necessary to sanitize the traffic sector in the State for security and ease of transportation.

“Now, therefore, pursuant to the powers vested in me by section 52) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and my inherent powers as the governor of Plateau State, Nigeria, I order as thus: “The rates for processing fees and building plans fees shall henceforth be reviewed annually based on the zones;

“Erecting a building without first obtaining approval is hereby prohibited and violation shall be liable to pay 50 percent of the estimated value of such building: Owners of demolished buildings shall be made to bear the cost of such demolitions;

“Forensics shall be conducted on any building within the Greater Jos Master Plan that collapses due to structural defect, if it is found to be due to the carelessness of the Developer/Owner or boycott of due processes, such a site shall be taken over by the government.”