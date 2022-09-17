Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said that commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada remained banned in Kubwa and Dutse communities and that violators risk huge economic loss.

It can be recalled that FCTA had approved the request of Bwari area council two years ago after complaining that a lot of crimes were being carried out with the help of Okada riders.

Okada operation was then prohibited in Kubwa and Dutse Communities, and followed by serious mop-up by the combined team of the task force, headed by the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

As the operations against Okada in Kubwa resumed, the administration said the resurgence was a serious security breach that cannot be allowed, considering reports by the Police that many abandoned corpses, linked to Okada riders’ recklessness, had been buried by them.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said the resumed operation was a directive from the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello that the illegalities associated with the Okada operation should be dealt with drastically.

Attah noted that reports from the police that there have been several deaths traceable to Okada riders in the community, due to their recklessness and mob action, was a development that the administration would not tolerate.

He stressed that Commercial motorcyclists are not allowed both in Kubwa and Dutse Communities, and those who violate it will be punished by seizing the bikes, and the operation will continue until sanity is restored in the communities.

The Head of DRTS Operation, Deborah Osho confirmed that 94 bikes were impounded during the operation and would be sustained, “about 94 bikes were impounded today from Kubwa and Dutse and the operation will continue.”