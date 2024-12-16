The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made significant strides in the fight against cervical cancer by launching a state-of-the-art colposcopy machine aimed at enhancing early detection and treatment.

During the commissioning of the machine, which was donated by Nordica Fertility Centre, Abuja, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, emphasized the importance of this facility.

“This is the first colposcopy center in the FCT general hospitals and will serve as a referral center for both public and private hospitals within the FCT. It provides an opportunity to ‘see and treat’ early changes in the cervix, which is crucial for preventing cervical cancer,” Dr. Fasawe stated.

Cervical cancer poses a significant health challenge in Nigeria, ranking as the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women aged 15 to 44 years.

In a statement released by Bola Ajao, the media aide for the Health Services and Environmental Secretariat (HSES) FCTA, Dr. Fasawe highlighted alarming statistics, revealing that Nigeria recorded 12,000 new cases and 8,000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2020 alone.

She commended the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for prioritizing healthcare improvements and supporting HPV vaccination campaigns aimed at alleviating the burden of cervical cancer.

Dr. Fasawe also praised Nordica Fertility Centre for their generous contribution and urged other organizations to collaborate with the government in strengthening the healthcare system.

Cervical cancer has a pre-malignant phase lasting between 10 to 15 years, which Dr. Fasawe noted provides a critical window for early detection and intervention.

She encouraged women of reproductive age to take advantage of available screening methods, such as the Papanicolaou (Pap) smear and colposcopy, especially those experiencing abnormal Pap results, unusual vaginal bleeding, or postcoital bleeding.

The colposcopy suite is designed not only to facilitate early detection but also to enable healthcare providers to perform biopsies and offer immediate treatment for any abnormal findings.

Dr. Oluseyi Ashaolu, Medical Director of Wuse General Hospital, announced that to promote the use of the new facility, colposcopy services will be provided free of charge to all female staff of FCT general hospitals until January 2025. Procedures will be conducted by gynecologic oncology specialists, with treatment options including thermal ablation, Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP), and other definitive surgeries.

Dr. Ashaolu urged women in the reproductive age group to utilize the facility, emphasizing that early detection is vital in reducing cervical cancer mortality rates. “Colposcopy is a safe and effective method for identifying abnormal cell growth in the cervix, vagina, and vulva. Early screening and timely treatment can save lives.”