Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Vice President Kashim Shettima, over what he called his “verbal attacks” on the leader of the British Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch.

In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, Igboho called on Tinubu to caution Shettima against launching verbal attacks on Badenoch for revealing her true identity as a member of the Yoruba ethnic group and expressing her view on corruption, which he said had been the bane of development in the country.

“It is incumbent for President Bola Tinubu, who is also from Yoruba ethnic nationality and lineage, to direct Shettima to face his duties as vice president rather than dissipate energy or engage in verbal war against Badenoch, who merely expressed her candid but accurate opinion on the pervasive corruption in the Nigerian system.

“When the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari was in power, nobody dared launch offensive or verbal attacks against his Fulani ethnic nationality without being dealt with or muzzled through the instrumentality of the state or paid the supreme price.

“It is on record that because of my agitation against the wanton destruction of farmlands in the South West and other parts of the country, killing of farmers and mindless sexual violations of their daughters and wives by rampaging Fulani herders, which characterised Buhari’s administration, security agents on his order, stormed my residence on July 1, 2021, gruesomely shot dead two persons and arrested about 13 others.

“Majority of Nigerians are currently being subjected to harrowing experience, excruciating poverty due to harsh economic policies and bugged down by kidnapping and other forms of insecurity, but the Federal Government is still groping in the dark finding solutions.

“Instead of lamenting measures to mitigate the suffering of the masses and frontally tackle the nation’s challenges, Vice President Kashim Shettima is busy taking on Badenoch.

“When has it become a sin for someone to express his or her opinion or say the obvious about how corruption has retarded the growth of Nigeria as a nation or proclaiming her true identity as a member of the Yoruba ethnic divide.

“The Vice President should concentrate his energy on performing his duties rather than chasing shadow through his invectives on Kemi Badenoch.

“It is high time President Bola Tinubu calls Shettima to order now to desist from needless verbal attacks and face his duties as the country’s vice president, “the statement said.

It would be recalled that Shettima had reportedly scolded Badenoch for making some scathing remarks about Nigeria, proclaiming her identity to be Yoruba rather than a Nigerian.

She was also said to have claimed she had nothing to do with northern Nigeria.