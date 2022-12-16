Owners and operators of filling stations in the nation’s capital have been asked to adhere to the operational guidelines for discharging fuel, even as the FCT Fire Service says the administration would not tolerate activities that could lead to fire outbreaks in the territory.

The acting director of FCT Fire Service, Engr Sani Saidu, at a meeting with dealers, managers, and supervisors of oil and gas stations yesterday, said the incessant explosion of fuel tankers in Abuja was becoming worrisome and must be addressed.

Saidu warned all stakeholders in the city to adhere to the guidelines issued to them by the Fire Service.

The director advised fuel station owners and other relevant stakeholders to always liaise with the service to curb fire disasters across the city.

“There are some accidents that cannot be avoided but others are caused by our careless way of doing things, I don’t care attitude would not help us.

“When there is a fire outbreak as a result of discharging of fuel both the station owner and the residents suffer, including the government and Fire Service men.

“Owners of filling stations, oil and gas dealers must be awake to their responsibility of heeding to discharge regulations. FCT Fire Service will not accept illegal activities that would result in fire outbreaks,” he said.

Saidu expressed disappointment at some managers who declined the invitation.

Earlier, the filling station managers gave their challenges, citing harassment from operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) that escort tankers drivers, forcing them to discharge fuel when the tankers are still hot.

In response, the FCT Fire Service Head of fire prevention and protection, Timveh Jerry, assured the managers that he will make a case for them with the director of DSS.