Federal government has concluded plans to monitor the performance of civil servants across the country digitally to ensure that they improve upon their overall output at work.

The head of the civil service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan who announced this yesterday in Abuja, said an “end-to-end automation” process will be deployed to track the performance of civil servants.

Yemi-Esan who spoke during a meeting of critical stakeholders on the Implementation of a Modern Performance Management System, PMS, in the Federal Public Service, noted that the PMS would be fully automated.

She expressed regret that the civil service has been tagged redundant, ineffective, inefficient, and not meeting up to its standards, and that the narrative must change going forward.

According to the head of civil service, Executive Order 012 signed recently in October by President Muhammadu Buhari, was meant to drive the institutionalization of the PMS.

She lamented that Kenya which began the institutionalisation process at the same time as Nigeria has already moved farther ahead.

Yemi-Esan, while charging permanent secretaries to drive the process, noted that the PMS is coming to replace the annual performance evaluation system that is to ensure that employee performance is linked to institutional goals and objectives.

“We must not fail to understand that the delivery of government’s policies is critically dependent on employees delivering on their various objectives,” she said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Tukur Bello, assured that the commission will embrace the PMS and give the OHCSF all the necessary support.

The director of the Performance Management Department, OHCSF, Bosede Olaniyi in her presentation of the PMS strategy, informed that the PMS was birthed by the need to sustain the capacity and intellect of the civil service.