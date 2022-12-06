Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it would commence the arrest and prosecution of the illegal currency hawkers popularly called Bureau De Change operators if they refuse to respect the regulatory guidelines for the business.

The senior special assistant to FCT minister on monitoring inspection and enforcement, Ikharo Attah, made this known yesterday when the enforcement team resumed the clampdown on illegal roadside Bureau De Change operators at Wuse Zone 4 in the territory.

The FCTA enforcement team also stormed some suspected hot spots in the central business district of the city, where they ransacked and set ablaze places suspected to be drug peddlers’ colonies.

Attah explained that the intelligence reports from the Economic and Financing Crimes Commission (EFCC) about the currency hawkers were worrisome, insisting that unless they comply with regulatory guidelines for the business, relevant forces may be deployed to sanitize the industry.

He also said FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello wants people to flourish in their various enterprises, but must do whatever they are doing within the ambit of the law.

“The EFCC reports against the Wuse Zone 4 Bureau De Change operators, exposed so many illegalities which the present administration will not condone, but will work in synergy with other agencies of government to address,” he said.

He added that the task force would remain steadfast to the duty of dismantling everything that contributes to insecurity in the nation’s capital.

Also, the deputy national chairman of Bureau De Change operators, Alhaji Danlami said, “the leadership of the union of Bureau De Change operators here has been trying to organize the people. We are law-abiding citizens and we want everyone to do everything according to the law,”