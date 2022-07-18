Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is to demolish all residential buildings on the proposed railway corridor in Kuje area council, without compensating the owners of the affected buildings.

The FCTA made this known at the weekend during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with traditional rulers, council representatives, and traders from the council, expressing disappointment at the rate of illegal conversion of Kuje railway corridor to personal residences by some residents of the council.

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement to FCT Minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah who described the development as very alarming, vowed that all such illegal structures would be demolished without compensation to the owners.

Attah also expressed shock that buyers of the railway corridors land did not do due diligence investigation, before spending their hard-earned money on such a risky venture.

However, without disclosing when construction work will commence on the already mapped out corridors, he stated that the area will be cleared of all illegalities, calling on all stakeholders to take the warnings home, because the demolition would come at a time many may consider being very inconvenient.

“There is a serious security report that people are building indiscriminately on the rail corridor and this is unacceptable. The extreme speed at which people are building at the rail corridor is alarming. Very soon there will be massive removal.

“The rail corridor must remain green until when the contract is awarded. If you buy land there, you buy it at your peril, FCTA will demolish all and not pay compensation. The corridor was largely empty until some persons put pressure on some locals to sell to them,” he said.