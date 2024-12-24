The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) plans to construct two modern sports centres in 2025.

This announcement was made on Monday following an FCT Executive Council meeting, during which the acting executive secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Yunana provided details of the initiative.

Yunana explained that this project aligns with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which aims to foster a healthier population and workforce.

“Today marks the 11th meeting of the FCT Executive Council, during which the FCTA presented a proposal for developing multi-event sports centres in the city.

“The Executive Council has reviewed and awarded contracts for establishing these two multi-purpose sports centres in strategic locations throughout the city,” he said.

The executive secretary emphasised that the new facilities will feature a variety of sports amenities, including football pitches, lawn tennis courts, table tennis facilities, indoor sports areas, and other essential recreational options.

“This initiative supports the Renewed Hope agenda, specifically focusing on youth development and our citizens’ overall physical and mental well-being.

“Once completed, these centres will be open to all, encouraging widespread participation and improving the quality of life in the community,” Yunana added.

Yunana confirmed that two locations had been identified for the construction of these sports centres, and contracts have been awarded to two companies for the project.

In response to ongoing discussions about land revocations, Yunana stated that all allottees have received adequate notices regarding their arrears payments.

“The Minister, Nyesom Wike, has generously extended the deadline for payment by an additional two weeks,” he noted.

He explained that titles would be withdrawn from those who have not yet paid their Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) fees, particularly in the Maitama area of Cadastral Zone A10.

“In October, we released a public announcement urging all allottees behind their C of O payments to settle their bills within two weeks to avoid title revocation.

Unfortunately, some failed to comply, prompting the administration to take necessary actions,” he said.

He further urged residents to fulfil their payment obligations, citing a link between timely payments and the provision of essential infrastructure like roads and water in their areas.

“We recognise complaints about infrastructure shortcomings, but citizens must meet their obligations to enable the government to improve these services.”

Under the new extension, allottees have until January 3, 2025, to settle their debts. Yunana reiterated that the minister’s actions ultimately benefit the public and the greater community.