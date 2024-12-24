Civil Society Organisations, women’s groups, and advocates for gender equality have called for sustained investment and increased budget allocation to address the scourge of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The executive director of the Center for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID), Aanu Rotimi, highlighted the alarming prevalence of SGBV in the FCT and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities.

Rotimi, who spoke at a press briefing organised by CAAID, said at least one woman is experiencing violence at this moment, emphasising that one in three women and girls face violence in their lifetime.

She urged government authorities to prioritise women and girls’ safety, dignity, and well-being by committing to a gender-responsive budget in 2025 and beyond.

Rotimi highlighted the economic toll of SGBV, noting that it costs up to 3.7 percent of GDP annually. “Investing in a future free from violence is not just a moral imperative; it is a sound economic decision,” she said.

The president of the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture (AWITA), Ruth Agbo, emphasised the disproportionate impact of SGBV on women in grassroots communities. She cited stigma, fear, and societal pressure as barriers to reporting, especially among the poorest and most marginalised.

“If it happens to a rich man’s child, everyone hears about it. But when it happens to the poor, silence prevails,” Agbo said, advocating for stronger enforcement of laws and the creation of mechanisms for reporting and tracking cases.

The VAPP Act of 2015, a landmark legislation addressing SGBV, remains underutilised due to funding gaps and inconsistent enforcement. Advocates demanded increased funding for its implementation and called for public hearings on proposed amendments to ensure transparency and inclusivity.