Ad

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to rehabilitate some of the facilities at the FCT National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, Kubwa.

Wike stated this in Abuja yesterday, during the opening ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2024 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, which had the theme “Strengthening Collaboration with Stakeholders for Effective NYSC Mobilisation Process.”

Represented by the head of civil service of the FCT Civil Service, Samuel Atang, the minister said he received the request to rehabilitate facilities to provide a conducive environment for corps members.

“So, we will be liaising with the appropriate authority within the Corps to make sure that the rehabilitation process and provision of all other basic facilities are completed within the shortest possible time.

“This will be in addition to numerous other support for the scheme by the FCT administration. I assure you that we will continue to support the NYSC in achieving its mandate in the Federal Capital Territory and indeed the nation of Nigeria.”

Ad More Details

He further admonished participants to pay due attention to the discourse and contribute meaningfully to develop workable solutions that would enhance the mobilisation process.

In his welcome address, the director-general of NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, said the mobilisation process is not merely a procedural necessity but the foundation upon which the edifice of national service is built.

“The mobilisation process is the first step in a journey that shapes the lives of many Nigerian youths. It is, therefore, imperative that we be circumspect in the course of this exercise.

“Let us take this opportunity to reflect on our past successes, analyse our current practices, and envision a future where the NYSC continues to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for national development,” the director general said.