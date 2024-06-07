Ad

Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for placing the North Central on the political map of the country through the appointment of Senator George Akume as the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) among others.

They described the gesture as the first of its kind in the zone.

The party’s state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, stated this at a prayer session organised by the APC in Makurdi to mark Akume’s one year in office as SGF.

Agada said prayers will also be offered for Tinubu, Governor Hyacinth Alia, members of the Natural Assembly, and all federal appointees from the state to enable them to succeed in fixing the country.

Bishops from various denominations attended the prayer session at the SGF’s residence. They prayed for the affected leaders at a chapel within Akume’s residence in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ad More Details

Our correspondent observed that among the prayers offered by the bishops were against division in the party in Benue State, for peace in Benue and Nigeria, protection and God’s guidance for the SGF and good health, wisdom and knowledge for Tinubu, among others.

In an interview, the APC chairman also asked God to touch the heart of Governor Hyacinth Alia, to look into the plight of all the people, including the stakeholders who were with him during the campaigns, and to understand that they were solidly behind him.

“We are all aware that a lot of reforms are being made and others are still in the pipeline to take the nation to the path of greatness, so, we need to pray for the president and his appointees for God’s guidance as well as to turn around the nation’s economy for the betterment of the citizenry.

“We, the APC members in the North-central geo-political zone, have resolved to continue to support the president and pray for his success in office to attract more dividends of democracy to our people.”

Those who spoke for the three senatorial zones, including Prof John Tsua, Zone A, Stephen Tyoachii, Zone B, and Comrade Abba Yaro, Zone C, all regretted the lingering crises in the party and appealed for unity to enable the members to speak with one voice.