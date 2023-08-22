FCTA To Prosecute Owners Of Rickety Vehicles, Crush Impounded Motorcycles

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said that it will crush all impounded motorcycles, and prosecute owners of rickety vehicles and those operating illegal motor parks in the FCT.

Head of Operations, DRTS, Mrs Deborah Osho, who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during an ongoing operations to rid the city of illegal motor parks, rickety vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles, said that the offenders would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of extant laws and regulations.

Osho said that over 20 vehicles, 10 tricycles, and 15 motorcycles were impounded for various offences during the exercise in the Federal Capital Territory.

She said that the clampdown was part of an ongoing operation to keep the city clean and secure, explaining that some of the vehicles were impounded for operating in illegal motor parks around the city while some of them were not road worthy.

According to her, the tricycles and motorcycles were impounded for illegal operations within the city, and the ongoing exercise was to enforce the ban on the operations of illegal motor parks, illegal operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles within the city.

“The main goal is to keep the city clean and free of rickety vehicles littering the streets of the capital city. Most of the commercial taxis, motorcycles, and tricycles were constituting a nuisance in the nation’s capital city. This is unacceptable.

“We are doing everything we can to address the problem, and we will continue to clamp down on all rickety vehicles and taxis operating illegal parks around the city,” she said.

The head of operations urged motorists in the city to be law abiding and respect all traffic rules and regulations to ensure safer roads, clean city, and sanity in the capital city.

In his remarks, the secretary of Command and Control, FCTA Taskforce on enforcing sanity in the city, Mr. Peter Olumuji, said that ridding the city of all kinds of illegality would improve security in the city.

Olumuji said that the DRTS in collaboration with security agencies would continue to go after operators of illegal motor parks, rickety vehicles, and operators of commercial tricycles and motorcycles in the nation’s capital city.