200 Students To Benefit From Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation N100m Scholarship

200 students from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been selected to benefit from the N100m scholarship award by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF).

Speaking at the official flag off of the 2021/2022 scholarship awards ceremony in Kaduna, the director general and chief executive officer of the foundation, Engr. Gambo Abubakar Umar disclosed that 10 students each who met the criteria for the award were picked from the 19 northern states and FCT from among those who applied for the scholarship after thorough screening.

He said, the selected students are studying sciences in the various tertiary institutions and met the set criteria.

The director general however noted that the scholarship would be withdrawn from any student whose Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) falls below 2.5 at the end of each session adding that the scholarship is to assist indigents students from the north to study sciences.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the foundation and former Governor of Niger state, Chief Servant Muazu Babangida Aliyu said, the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has been unwavering in its commitment to sustaining the illustrious legacy of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

“One of the key objectives of our foundation is to encourage and support financially disadvantaged students from the Northern region in their pursuit of higher education through scholarship awards. Today, we take yet another stride towards fulfilling this noble mission.”

He noted that throughout the years, the scholarship program has achieved remarkable success, adding that “It is with immense joy that I share with you the fact that our program has produced an impressive 48 percent of first-class honors graduates.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our scholarship recipients, as well as the unwavering support of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

“Moreover, I am pleased to inform you that we have successfully trained over 800 students in various fields of study”.

To the recipients of the scholarship, he said “With great opportunity comes great responsibility. As beneficiaries of these scholarships, you have a duty to justify the investment made in your education. I implore you to study diligently, embrace curiosity, and strive for excellence in all your endeavors. Remember that education is not merely a means to an end but a lifelong journey of personal growth and intellectual development.

‘As you progress in your educational careers, I urge you to remain mindful of the privilege bestowed upon you. The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has invested in your future, and it is our hope that you will, in turn, invest in the future of our society. When you graduate and embark on your professional journeys, we expect you to give back to your communities, to uplift those in need, and to be agents of positive change”.

Also, lending his voice, the Secretary of the BoT, Senator Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, urged the students to sustain the tempo that has led them to the momentous achievement.

“Remember that hard work, discipline and determination are the cornerstones of success. As recipients of this scholarship, you are not just the beneficiaries of financial support, but also the torchbearers of a brighter future for our beloved Nigeria.

“Embrace this responsibility with utmost dedication and commitment, for you are the architects of the nation’s progress. In today’s interconnected world, where boundaries are blurred and distances are reduced, it is imperative for you to think beyond the confines of your immediate surroundings. The global village we live in demands that you become global citizens, be ready to contribute your knowledge and skills to make this world a better place. Embrace diversity, seek understanding, and strive for unity in diversity” he stressed.

Some of the student beneficiaries commended the foundation and promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.