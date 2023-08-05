The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it is going to spend N5bn on the rehabilitation of vital equipment of Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system that was vandalised by hoodlums following its temporary shutdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The FCT permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, disclosed this when he flagged off the restoration of the transportation infrastructure on Friday in Abuja.

The project will be delivered by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) in 12 months.

Adesola described the light rail as the life blood of Abuja, noting it will play a crucial role in easing transportation challenges of residents.

He described the vandalism of the rail system equipment as a serious setback to the administration, while assuring that the FCT would soon witness the return of a more efficient and reliable transportation system.

“The revitalisation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is not just about repairing physical infrastructure; it is a testament to the resilience of our city and its people and a demonstration of our government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for economic growth and social well-being,” he said.

Adesola said that contracts for the provision of security for the light rail system had been awarded, adding the administration would take stringent measures to safeguard the asset and prevent a few vandals from undermining the essential public service.

The rehabilitation on Lots 1A and 3 rail projects would involve the repair and replacement of damaged equipment, upgrading of facilities and provision of modern security measures to protect against future threats.

The Director of Transportation, FCTA, Mr. Joseph Akinteye, said the Abuja light rail system Phase 1, which comprises Lots 1 and 3, made up of 77.775 km out of the six Lots designated by the Transportation Master Plan was awarded in 2007.

He, however, said that only Lots 1 A and 3, made up of 45.245 km was completed in 2017, inaugurated in 2018, and followed by a trial operation service which lasted for 20 months.

“Unfortunately, the trial service ended abruptly in March 2020, due to the advent of COVID- 19 pandemic and its extent protocols,” he said. He added that the rehabilitation, when completed, would bring back the Metro Line services.

The Managing Director, CCECC, Mr. Wang Xixue, said that the successful commencement of rehabilitation of the vandalised components of the ARMT system was critical to the development of the transportation system in the FCTA.

He said that rehabilitation would be completed as soon as possible, and that the project would involve the rehabilitation of the vandalised components of Lot 1A and Lot 3, clear obstacles, and pave the way for resuming the commercial operation of the light rail system.

“As a socially responsible company, we are concerned about the development of the public transport system in FCTA and within Nigeria. We will maintain close cooperation with relevant stakeholders, to contribute to the development of an advanced public railway transport system,” he said.